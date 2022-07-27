Letter: Where are the bees?

It has so far been a great summer. Weather has been mostly nice with a few hot, muggy days. I have three rock gardens full of flowers, all in bloom, in my front yard. My garden is growing nicely. I added flowers again this year to my garden to help draw in the pollinators. Biggest problem is that there are no pollinators.

I have three particular plants in my front yards. This time of year they are full of big black and yellow bumblebees. Honeybees and the other not so friendly bees such as wasps, yellow jackets, etc., are always stopping for a drink out of one of my fountains and to get some pollen from one of the flowers. This year, nothing!

My tomato plants have lots of blooms and maybe a handful of marble sized tomatoes. There is nothing to pollinate the blooms.

Has anyone else noticed this? I talked to some neighbors who say the same thing. Talked to my sister in Colorado and she said a lot of the honeybees around their pond are dying. Talked to my sister in Alaska and she noticed a total lack of wasps, yellow jackets, etc. People who do not garden probably pay this no mind but everyone should. I find this rather alarming! I hope I am not the only one alarmed!

Mark Voss, Bismarck