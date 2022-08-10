Letter: When will our democracy be on the ballot?

Will the vote for or against our great democracy be on the 2022 or on the 2024 election ballot? Will the question read: “Vote for one form of government - democratic or authoritarian.” Why do I bring this up?

On Aug. 4, 2022 Hungary’s authoritarian, white nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Other speakers included former President Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Jim Jordan, and Steve Bannon.

Orban said that Hungary and America are “twin fronts” in a struggle against globalists, progressives, communists, and “fake news.”

Orban has: stripped Hungary of its democratic institutions; demonized immigrants calling them “invaders”; embraced a form of eugenics where he believes the future of the “West” is threatened by the racial mixing of white Christian Europeans with “others”; imposed policies hostile to LGBTQ people; and cracked down on the press.

Orban is a dangerous model for how religion can be used to fuel democratic backsliding. Once a self-proclaimed atheist, Orban embraced Christianity on his way to power and used it to consolidate his power.

CPAC attendees gave Orban a raucous applause. Trump called Orban a friend adding that “few people know as much about what is going on in the world today.”

Orban’s words and policies are familiar to anyone knowledgeable with Nazi era authoritarianism. They should also be familiar to anyone who has listened to the words and policies of today’s Republican Party in America.

I ask again: Will the continuation of America’s “great experiment” be on the 2022 or 2024 election ballot? I am convinced our democracy is at risk of ending. Fortunately, Americans 18 and older still have the freedom to vote. Exercise that freedom.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck