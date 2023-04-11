We hear about the Legendary amount of funds available for the state’s buckets. We hear how our legislators compare our state to Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana, for speed limits, for other abortion actions, but not minimum wages for workers.

We hear that North Dakota has such a shortage of workers. Most of the bills approved so far use a corporate gift to solve the problems.

The state’s retirement program needs millions to be fully funded. More employee beneficiaries have been added to the fund, while the legislature has kicked the funding can down the road for several years. Quit messing with the fund and insurance. Fund the current retirement fund as it is.

Workers leave because they don’t see a long-term commitment by the state.

Students are crowded into classrooms and portables in cities, counties, and schools in the Bakken where workers bring out the oil and gas. Williston District #7 and other schools need funding to keep up to student numbers. The legacy shouldn’t be bonded debt.

Many municipalities, including Bismarck, need to expand water facilities.

We should be using Bakken profits to help maintain the quality of life for the very families who are staying here and working. From day cares, through workforce issues; to the nursing homes. The Legendary money should be used starting now.

The work is being done a great deal in the “Third House” conference committees etc. I hope that each legislator keeps a commonsense head as they deal with some of the “cookie cutter” copy bills introduced from other states. A shorter session might stop some of the overreaching punitive nonsense bills introduced while waiting for the budget bills. I appreciate the governor’s judgment and that of the sensible legislators.

Loren Haugen, Bismarck