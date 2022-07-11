Letter: When is enough enough?

All members of Congress take an oath of office that asks them to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that they will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

On Jan. 6, 2021 America’s Constitution and democracy faced an attempted coup from a domestic enemy. The world was witness to this atrocity.

The Jan. 6 Committee is holding public televised hearings on this insurrection. It would appear former President Trump played a lead role in instigating the event.

A June 29 Fargo Forum article by Matt Henson titled “North Dakota’s congressional delegation claim Jan. 6 hearings haven’t provided any new evidence” left me baffled. Senator Hoeven was not included in the article.

Cramer and Armstrong said that the hearings are “nothing more than a political stunt.” Armstrong added that “he’s learned nothing new from these hearings.”

Armstrong said that “anyone who was involved in that should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” The former defense attorney turned politician said that he hasn’t seen any evidence for prosecuting Trump.

Cramer said he “has been too busy to watch the hearings.” Although 20 million people watched the first hearing on TV, Cramer doesn’t think the general public is frankly all that interested. Cramer added that he would back Trump if he ran for President in 2024.

My question for Cramer and Armstrong: Just how many people would Trump have to shoot on Fifth Avenue or how many women’s privates would Trump have to grab before he would lose your support?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck