Letter: What's going on around Lincoln?

Two developers on north side of Lincoln are requesting their lands to be rezoned "heavy industrial" from agricultural and Planned Unit Development.

Neither Lincoln's comprehensive plan or zoning permits heavy industrial which would include asphalt and/or concrete plants. These plants, if put in, would be within 1 1/2 miles of residential, Lincoln's elementary school, a cattle ranch, a dog kennel and agricultural crops.

Dust and toxins from these plats could cause lung cancer, skin problems and other diseases for any living thing within a five mile (high danger) area. Vegetation would also be affected as plants breath through their leaves and the dust would choke them. The noise would be loud and would cause extra stress for all. Lots of extra truck traffic. Water on the dust settled on anything would turn into a slurry that would ruin the paint on vehicles. What about the run off into Apple Creek?

Many of our neighbors and friends bought homes in Lincoln and the immediate area because it is a quiet and peaceful place with clean air. So now it could turn into a noisy place with dusty and unhealthy air.

Lincoln Council, as well as our engineer, take note, do you want to think about what we are breathing every time you go outdoors? Nobody wants a concrete or asphalt plant in their back yard. Please consider our people who elected and/or appointed you to represent us, not just one or two developers.

Karen Daly, Lincoln