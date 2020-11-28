Letter: What will our legacy be?

What will we tell our children and grandchildren about this pandemic in years to come? That we had the worst pandemic in our lifetime with more than 11 million people infected and more than 250,000 deaths (and counting) in the U.S. alone? Or that many people actually complained about wearing a mask, even though scientists said it was the most basic thing we could do to protect ourselves and each other? Maybe we’ll tell stories of how people refused to quarantine or continue to go to gatherings knowing Covid was an airborne virus. Will we even have the heart to tell our kids and grandkids that we became a country with a “me” attitude instead of an “us” mentality where we should have all pulled together and could have saved many lives?

When our governor said he would rely on people to be “North Dakota Smart,” people didn’t step up to the plate, did they? Maybe he gave North Dakotans too much credit to do the right thing. Sadly, his decisions caused more people to get infected and consequently, it resulted in more deaths that could possibly have been prevented.