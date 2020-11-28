Letter: What will our legacy be?

What will we tell our children and grandchildren about this pandemic in years to come? That we had the worst pandemic in our lifetime with more than 11 million people infected and more than 250,000 deaths (and counting) in the U.S. alone? Or that many people actually complained about wearing a mask, even though scientists said it was the most basic thing we could do to protect ourselves and each other? Maybe we’ll tell stories of how people refused to quarantine or continue to go to gatherings knowing Covid was an airborne virus. Will we even have the heart to tell our kids and grandkids that we became a country with a “me” attitude instead of an “us” mentality where we should have all pulled together and could have saved many lives?
When our governor said he would rely on people to be “North Dakota Smart,” people didn’t step up to the plate, did they? Maybe he gave North Dakotans too much credit to do the right thing. Sadly, his decisions caused more people to get infected and consequently, it resulted in more deaths that could possibly have been prevented.
Even though most people who get Covid don’t die because doctors know how to treat it better now, it’s not just about how many die. What about the people who have long-term side effects? Or even the ones who are in the hospital on a ventilator? What about the stress on the medical staff who have been dealing with this for months? Or the hospitals that are out of equipment and ICU beds? Are we really so selfish that we can’t possibly think of others and what they might be going through? Who are you willing to sacrifice by not wearing a mask and staying home when possible?
Betty Smokov, Steele
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!