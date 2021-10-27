Letter: What to do about Facebook

The Internet is indifferent to content, it doesn't care what is published, by whom and on what platform. The guys that created the foundations of the Internet were academics, not malicious misfits intent on creating chaos and confusion. Led by Facebook, the Internet has become an open sewer financed by advertising. Facebook is the biggest experiment in confirmation bias in history. Facebook offers a free worldwide pulpit for biased, malicious, faked, incomplete and openly false information while at the same time being exempted from responsibility for publishing such content.

The recent series of articles in the Wall Street Journal offers a chilling look inside Facebook, based upon Facebook's own internal reports and studies. Facebook repeatedly offers mush mouthed mea culpas that they are working diligently, trying hard to do better. Nonsense. Facebook admits in their own documents that it is now a monster out of the control of its creator. Just as a bullet cannot be stopped after the trigger is pulled, once content is published on the Internet, it takes on a life of its own.

Facebook has called on the federal government to impose regulations on its operations. Think about that. If the Feds step in with regulations, they will be handing Facebook a "get-out-of-jail-free" card. Any content control errors, omissions and problems would be flung back in the face of the regulators with the claim "we are doing what you told us to do and how you told us to do it. Not our fault." There seems to be only one workable solution. Follow the lead of Communist China in dealing with social media. Stomp on it hard and quickly before it does more social damage.

Vern Mastel, Mandan

