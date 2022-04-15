Letter: What is confusing about ethics rules?

There have been recent articles in The Bismarck Tribune where two Public Commission members have expressed concerns that the ethics rules are too confusing. The ethics director's solution to the problem is to have two sets of rules, one for the PSC and Industrial Commission and one for others. He says, the rules are similar language but different concepts. Interesting, I referred to Webster's dictionary and I find the definition of Ethics is "The discipline dealing with what is good and bad and with moral duty and obligations."