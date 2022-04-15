Letter: What is confusing about ethics rules?

There have been recent articles in The Bismarck Tribune where two Public Commission members have expressed concerns that the ethics rules are too confusing. The ethics director's solution to the problem is to have two sets of rules, one for the PSC and Industrial Commission and one for others. He says, the rules are similar language but different concepts. Interesting, I referred to Webster's dictionary and I find the definition of Ethics is "The discipline dealing with what is good and bad and with moral duty and obligations."
The definition of Moral is principles of right and wrong. Two of the proposed changes to ethics rules is to exempt campaign donations from a significant financial interests (utilities etc.) and have a friend (Neutral Observer) to determine right or wrong. This we don't need.
Somehow now I am confused. My mother made sure I knew the difference between right and wrong before I was 5 years old. People on these commissions should not have to be told. What is lacking?
Robert Verke, Bismarck