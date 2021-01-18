Letter: What has happened to Republican party?

What has happened to the Republican party? The party that in the mid-1850s was created by a group of patriots/abolitionists who were as angry and motivated by slavery as many people today are about the issue of abortion. They nominated Abraham Lincoln as their first presidential nominee! How far this party has fallen to go from being the party of Theodore Roosevelt, Ike Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan -- to a mob of neo-nazis, white supremacists that want to shred our democracy. And to replace it with what? What a disgrace to the thousands of Americans who over the centuries gave their lives because they believed in America and all it stood for. They lie in place like Normandy (France) and at Arlington National Cemetery. How can any red blooded American support this garbage? If you don't love this country, do us all a favor, pack your stuff, get your passport ready and leave. We don't need this human garbage in our country!