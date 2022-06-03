Letter: What has Biden done for America?

What has Biden done for America? He did very little as Senator or Vice President and less now. Inflation rose 8.5% in March, the fastest since January 1982.

He has never been to the southern border yet let in over a million migrants last year, costing us about $9.4 billion and making cartels millionaires.

He said on April 12 that he is doing everything in his power to lower the price of gas, yet he won’t open pipelines and allow drilling. Farmers and truckers use much fuel and without them you won’t eat.

In selecting a black female for Supreme Court he eliminated three-fourths of all lawyers — all men and white women. Is that sexist or racist? She couldn’t define a woman or when life begins because she wasn’t into biology or science. How will she vote on female issues?

Climate change is one of the biggest scams in the world. You can’t change the clouds or winds so what makes anyone think they can change climate? I call them weather patterns.

Too bad the liberals didn’t explore the Biden family crimes before election or there might have been a different outcome.

Biden has to be guided around, can’t speak without cue cards, shakes hands with imaginary guest, and lies (disinformation) yet wants to be in control. But who is controlling him?

Biden announced he will seek a second term so Democrats must be overjoyed!

Marlene Kouba, Regent

