Letter: What 'going high' now means

Michelle Obama was the keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention in which she gave an impassioned political speech for the benefit of Joe Biden. In it I heard a not-so-veiled threat. In referring to the current state chaos in our country she said: "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

No one, so far, has been willing to stand up to the chaos in our inner cities -- but Joe will, according to Michelle. Strangely, almost miraculously, the race riots, burning and looting and destruction of inner-city businesses will cease as soon as Biden is in office. The Left will kindly withdraw their Antifa and Black Lives Matter forces and our lives will be spared. All we have to do is get rid of the pesky police departments, give up our guns, and open the borders. But if we chose Trump to continue to be our president the anarchy will continue.

Michelle used to say “When they go low, we go high” assuming that she possessed the high moral ground. She apparently is happy, like all others on the Left, to ignore the murder and mayhem that they alone have unleashed on our city streets. Identity politics, socialism, and hatred of Trump is still all the Democrats have -- despite Michelle’s eloquence.

Tom Hammerel, Bismarck

