Letter: What does record say about Biden voters?

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Good Chinese proverb. Let’s see? Record employment across all racial groups before the pandemic. Energy independence for the first time in 50 years. No major foreign wars or loss of military life despite strong actions against terrorists. No Russian invasion of Ukraine (ever stop to consider if President Trump was such a terrific Putin supporter, why he did not invade Ukraine during the Trump administration when he would have enjoyed support?). No accelerated development of ballistic missiles by North Korea or increased flyovers of Taiwan by China. A functional supply chain. Progress on NATO both arming themselves and being pushed to cut their addiction to Russian oil. Millions of dollars and thousand of hours spent on bogus probes by political opponents with no significant findings. The lowest number of illegal immigrants in 20 years and progress on border protection to reduce the flow of Chinese and Mexican cartel drugs and human trafficking. Gas averaging $2.39. Inflation hovering around 1%. Protection of historical sites, federal property, and monuments. Vaccines effective to the point the current administration made them mandatory denying civil liberties to do it. Movement toward charter schools and improved education for minorities. Block grants to help inner city development. If Trump voters were “fooled,” what does that say for Biden voters?