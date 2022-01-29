Letter: What does Biden want to Build Back Better?

Just what is Biden wanting to accomplish with his $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill? Numerous articles have mentioned some good parts but what about these in it?

It would end the requirement of a Social Security number; extend the refundable child credit to undocumented families; create a universal daycare plus preschool for ages 3 and 4; $29 million to give $65 per child each month to purchase food during the summers; $40 billion to help students get a degree; increase Pell Grants by $500 that would also be available to Dreamers; tax credit up to $3,000 for children ages 6 and older and under age 6 would be $3,600 in monthly checks, expands a marriage penalty that would cause two married individuals to forfeit as much as $2,700 in annual benefits.

There is $10 billion to create a Civilian Climate Corps for young people to promote the cause; $550 billion to impose fines on electric companies that don’t switch to renewable sources; $320 billion in expanded clean energy tax credits; $10 billion for hazardous fuels reduction projects in forests and parks; tax credit of up to $12,500 for those buying an electric vehicle; and tax credit of purchasing an electric bicycle up to $900.

It adds $130 billion to cover monthly premiums of the Affordable Care Act; $1 billion for conservation of Pacific salmon; $80,000 tax credit for the wealthy; journalists would receive a new tax credit equal to half of wages during first year and third that until it expires in 2025; and expand election requirements.

Build what back better? This bill could increase the deficit by $367 billion over the next 10 years. Who would pay for it? You, me and our grandchildren.

Marlene Kouba, Regent

