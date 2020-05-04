Letter: What does author accomplish with snarky article, headline?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Notice the Bismarck Tribune, April 28, 2020 – Headline: “Virus shakes conceit of ‘American exceptionalism.’” This seemingly gleeful headline accompanies a story charging and opining on unpreparedness by the U.S. for the Covid-19 virus. Did any nation fully anticipate the coming effect of the virus? Mostly the answer would be no. Scribe Woodward is able to award an exceptional ranking to South Korea, Germany, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. Fair enough.

The Cambridge dictionary defines “conceit” as: “the habit or attitude of thinking yourself better than others, even when there is no reason to think so.” Based on solely on my own experience with those around me, we do not consider ourselves better human beings than Germans, Koreans, or anyone else. However, our nation actually did develop in an exceptional manner, that is to say, in a fashion different from other nations. Our constitution likewise is exceptional in its protection of citizen freedoms and rights.