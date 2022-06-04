Letter: What could I have done?

I believe that all members of Congress should view pictures of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims in their classrooms, lying in their blood, bodies destroyed by the AR 15 semi-automatic rifle bullets. After that then tell me all Americans have a right to buy guns freely without background checks, without checking social media pages, without having a waiting period. If mental health is the issue as some claim, then I can wait, you can wait, they can wait. Make them wait until they are 21. The background checks and waiting periods are not an invasion of my privacy -- getting shot and killed is an invasion of my privacy. You have to take a test and have a license to drive a car, why not have mandatory training to own a gun? How can an 18-year-old buying TWO AR-15 rifles not be a red flag to the gun seller? Yes, tell me that guns don't kill people but then let’s make sure guns are in the right hands. The energy of the AR-15 bullet leaves massive destruction as the bullet goes through the body as compared with being shot by other guns -- listen to surgeons who try to repair these wounds --- there is so much damage that is irreparable. Law enforcement and military should be the only ones to have those types of guns. Our family has guns, so I am not against them. Now is the perfect time to work on a bipartisan basis and help this country stop being the No. 1 nation in the world of mass shootings. "Someday" may be too late and your children or grandchildren might be the ones lying there. You see their destroyed bodies and wonder -- what could I have done?