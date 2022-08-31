Letter: Western Christianity has become dualistic

Western Christianity has become dualistic, which is an egocentric system, largely argumentive. Non-dualism is extremely complex, but teachers explain it as such. Dualism uses descriptive words such as good/evil, smart/stupid, right/wrong, not realizing there may be a hundred degrees between the two ends of the spectrum. It works well for simplification, but lacks deep perception, which should be the primary arena for all authentic religions.

We need a dualistic mind functioning as a nurse, engineer, or scientist, but dualism cannot process things like infinity, mystery, God, grace, suffering, death or love.

Dualism pulls everything down to a system of false choices and simple answers.

Abortion is the perfect example of dualism in America. We fail to see that birth control, now an increase in vasectomies, global warming, capital punishment, guns, unnecessary wars, (such as America invading Iraq) and unfettered capitalism is killing as well as abortion.

Republicans have made abortion a focal point so that people don’t see through their “rugged individualism,” which is really “survival of the fittest,” where our government under Republican leadership, now functions with socialism for the rich, but brutal, savage capitalism for all others.

A 7-year-old can understand the process of abortion, but not its implications. Greed, like abortion, requires careful study and analysis. Only then, will we understand which party is really more pro-life, Democrat or Republican.

The Gospel of John exemplifies the non-duality of Jesus Christ: unconditional love, truth, wisdom, and compassion.

Evangelicals and Catholics have failed to teach this enlightenment. They have made abortion a dualistic focal point while disregarding other sins.

Pope Francis said it best, when pressed for not nailing women to the cross who are pro-choice, saying “Yes, abortion is wrong, but so are many other sins.”

Lillian Bachmeier, Mandan