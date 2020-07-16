Letter: Well plugging program helps economy rebound

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Mineral Resources and the governor deserve our appreciation for approving the well plugging program.

These funds, $33 million in total, were part of more than a billion dollars of federal funding to North Dakota for COVID-19 related expenses, and as a small percentage of the total, they were wisely utilized for removing marginal-producing wells and protecting our environment and economy.

The oil industry was hit hard by COVID-19 and thousands of workers have lost jobs in North Dakota alone. Likewise, companies in the oil industry, which despite common belief is comprised mostly of small and local service businesses, have had a drastic loss of business and are holding on however they can.

The state's plugging program is getting crews out in the field and protecting the household incomes for the thousands of North Dakota oil industry families. These workers are able to keep their jobs while the industry is able to hold onto the most capable and talented workers. Our state's entire economy will better rebound because we were able to keep these people in place.

Thank you to North Dakota's leaders for developing this program.

Chase Conway, Westhope

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0