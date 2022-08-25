Letter: Well maintained yards are appreciated

We recently had a new neighbor move in next to door. We have been so fortunate to have a friendly neighborhood where everyone takes pride in their homes and yards. The previous neighbors next door spent lots of time and money in keeping their yard groomed and well taken care of -- until this spring when we had a change in the neighbor living next door.

I work hard in my yard and like it to look nice and in good shape all year round. Well the new neighbor who moved in April this year, has not pulled a weed or put any effort in to taking care of the flower beds in her yard. I have visited with her and actually went over last week and asked if she would mind if I pulled the weeds between her house and mine because they are all going to seed. She has several different weeds, several Russian thistle, several tree like weeds that become a tumble weed as soon as it dries up. Those are only two of several different kinds.

She said she had someone taking care of her yard and did not want me to touch the weeds and just try and be more patient. Well, I know I can't do a thing about it but I am sick about it because I know those weeds will end up in my yard. Bismarck is probably one of the cleanest, most well kept up cities in ND. I know my neighbor is not the only one that neglects her yard but guess I have to live with it. So -- to all of you that work so hard keeping your homes and yards attractive and well maintained, thank you! I hope you live close to me!

Dawn Hildebrant, Bismarck