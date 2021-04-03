Letter: Welfare for cities?

This is a comment on your March 23 story about ND city leaders fearing a huge loss of federal funding if metro status changes.

We seem to be quite concerned about welfare benefits for citizens who require some temporary (hopefully) assistance. We see quite a few stories of those who abuse the assistance and/or become dependent on it.

But this story might indicate some of our government leaders have become “dependent” on federal aid.

As someone once pointed out that government aid is like giving yourself a blood transfusion from the right arm to the left arm and spilling 80% in the transfer.

If a state, or city, would really like to strike terror into the heart of a federal bureaucrat, refuse to accept their aid. This would mean the federal government would lose their control over state or city governments, or other organizations, public or private.

Finding local funding would probably be difficult to do, but by critically examining all their expenditures, they can probably find things a government shouldn't be doing, or things that started small, and meant to be temporary, but have expanded exponentially.