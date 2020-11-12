Letter: Wearing masks is our responsibility

I wrote recently about contracting Covid. All I did was dash over to my neighbor’s across the hall, did not grab a mask, stepped into their place for less than a minute, and contracted the virus as they both had it and did not notify our neighbors; thus they managed to pass it on to others on our floor. Had I worn a mask then, which I have done since the beginning of the epidemic, I would still be healthy. Covid for some people can be deadly, and for others a really bad experience. My side effects are ongoing more than a month later. The effects on that neighbor were horrific. I don’t wish that on anyone.
Your rights to wear or not wear a mask do not begin to be as important as your responsibility to protect others. Wear a mask every time you are with others. You really will get used to it.
Connie Bye, Bismarck
