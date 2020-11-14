Letter: Wearing mask for the common good

Veterans Day is a good day to think about sacrifice for the common good. My Dad was a decorated combat veteran in WWII. I know the sacrifices he made. Beyond that, he and Mom talked about the sacrifices that the country made to win that war. Not only the mandatory sacrifices (rationing), but the voluntary sacrifices (scrap drives, etc.). Dad was a Reagan Republican to the core, and he didn't tolerate cowards and fools. He would have been dismayed at the lack of leadership in our country from the president down to the local level that has left us in the position where we are losing this war against a virus that will ultimately claim the same number of lives as were lost by Americans in WWII. He would have been the first one to wear a mask, not because of politics or any other silly reason, but simply because it was the right thing to do for his country. What has happened to us? For those of you who refuse to wear masks because if infringes on your rights, do you have any clue about the sacrifices that others have made to give you those rights? You wave your flag, thump your chest, and proclaim what a great American you are, but do you really have any idea what it takes to BE an American?