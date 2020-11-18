Letter: Wearing mask an issue of fairness

As a person with experience in disaster mental health, I believe people can tolerate significant difficulties and sacrifices if they know the decisions made by leadership are based on fairness. Such engagement requires compromise. Unfortunately, the idea of mask-wearing and limitations in physical gatherings have taken on a symbolism beyond their intention. They are basic public health tools, utilized only in true disasters for the purpose of preventing the need for draconian measures, such as lockdowns. Lockdowns are the result of either an acute need to quickly control a devastating exposure, or the result of unsuccessful prevention using more tempered adjustments. We are currently on the cusp of the latter.

So, regarding fairness and compromise. I believe it is fair to wear a mask and limit the size of gatherings in order for:

- a small-business owner to have a fair chance at keeping his business open.

- a nursing home resident to have a fair chance of receiving visitors.

- a student to have a fair chance of being with her classmates in person.

- a health care provider to have a fair chance of not compromising her care to others.

- a rural resident to be able to have coffee and pie, or a beer at their local establishment.