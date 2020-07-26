Letter: Wear masks to stop the spread

We are not being ND smart, nor U.S. smart. During the last 20 days of June, North Dakota was testing about 12,000 new persons. Results were about 2.7% (324,313) per 10 days. July 1-10 another 12,000 were about 3.7% (433); then we tested another 20,139 from July 1-20 and found 1,156 new cases a 5.7% positive rate. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton have increased from just 52 on June 20 to 273 on July 23. Why? Refusal of mask wearing! In Germany, South Korea, the EU, New York, New Jersey, they have proved that masks and social distancing works. Why can’t we learn? Lets get SMART, stop the spread, protect your neighbor, wear your mask!