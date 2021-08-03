Letter: Wealthy protected by North Dakota delegation

The IRS estimates it could collect $900 billion in taxes due from the rich, if it had the funding to hire more people. Kelly Armstrong, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer along with the rest of the Republicans refuse to fund the IRS. Who are they protecting? The answer is simple. As in all things Republican our North Dakota Representatives represent no one but the wealthy. Republicans have cooked up the idea that it is an invasion of privacy to have the IRS enforce the tax laws. The hero of the North Dakota delegation is Donald Trump, a man who refuses to disclose his taxes. Ask yourself who do Kelly Armstrong, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer represent, the working man or the billionaire tax cheats?