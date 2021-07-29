Letter: Wealth, income often confused in tax debate

Mr. Goplen and many others confuse wealth and income.

The ProPublica article, and others on the same topic, made a point of distinguishing income and wealth. You can be wealthy yet have "low" income. Ask any farmer.

It is common for corporations to reward executives with stock and option grants, often in the tens of millions of dollars. However this is not income and have restrictions as to when such grants activate and when and how they can be sold.

A common method used by the wealthy to limit reportable income is to cut their own salary. I'm sure that you can recall reports where a CEO changed their annual salary to $1. How then do they pay their bills? Easy, borrow against their wealth. Given a sufficiently large portfolio, their bankers will loan them large sums for a pittance, 1% or 2%. Thus their income tax is (correctly) dramatically reduced and their lifestyle is unaffected.