Letter: We wait with hopeful hearts

There’s a verse in the Amplified Bible that reads, “For from days of old no one has heard, nor has ear perceived, nor has the eye seen a God besides You, Who works and acts in behalf of the one who [gladly] waits for Him.” It reminds me how incredible it is that since ancient times God has acted on behalf of those who gladly wait for Him! It’s the last part that’s hard to swallow. We’d rather not wait – much less be glad in waiting! Yet, there is treasure to unfold in this specific wording.

Another verse says, “Let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing (James 1:4 KJV).” We don’t think of patience as work, but God is working while we are waiting. I love the NASB translation of Psalms 46:10, “Cease striving and know that I am God.” As we seek to cooperate with Him, He is working things out in His way and in His timing. Waiting gladly is our spiritual sheath or protection.

As the U.S. is in a state of restlessness over when to reopen after the coronavirus, there is a general discontent and impatience. Yet, there is need to let God work and not run ahead even though we want ultimate control. We can believe that He works to show Himself active on behalf of those who earnestly seek Him. May we find ways to say, “This is the day I will rejoice and be glad in it,” as we wait with hopeful hearts.

Chara Wangen, Bismarck

