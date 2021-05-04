Letter: We think we can save the bridge

I often think of a lesson in life from a childhood book, "The Little Engine that Could." The story is used to teach children the value of optimism and hard work. The little train continued to repeat, “I think I can, I think I can.” Well, that is our motto for Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) board members and thousands of community members as we continue to say, “We Think We Can Save The Bridge.”

Saving and repurposing the Rail Bridge into a rails to trails connection is an opportunity to utilize and elevate an existing asset to benefit our community. Examples of similar conversions are found across the US. Preservation efforts will produce numerous benefits beyond recreation and tourism, including fostering civic pride, increasing historical awareness, and stimulating economic development along the river. NDSU’s 2019 Rail Bridge Feasibility Study states that repurposing the bridge is economically, culturally, and environmentally feasible.