Letter: We should seek a return to civility

In the past two weeks, we have lost two phenomenal leaders in our state. First Sen. Poolman stated that she wouldn't run for reelection, then Sen. Oban did the same. Both cite civility in part as a reason for their decision.

When it seems like the bullies are winning through their divisive rhetoric, perhaps we need to revisit who we choose to have as our elected officials. Are these the people we want to represent us?

Poolman and Oban were both defenders of the disability community.

We need to encourage a return to civility.

We need to find a way to come to the table as a community and discuss our differences like the rational human beings we all claim to be.

To do less is to do a disservice to all who remain in our legislature that are willing to do so.

Who will we find to replace them? Will they be bullies like some in the Legislature? Or will they be voices of quiet contemplation willing to listen to both sides of a discussion?

Please join me in thanking these two ladies for their service to our state.

Carl Young, Bismarck

