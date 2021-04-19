Letter: We should pray for coping with weather

People are now praying for rain on television! That should really help!

A few years ago I never saw people on television praying for the rain to stop! Farmers couldn’t get in the fields because it was so wet! And in the fall it was still wet! Combines got stuck and tractors got stuck trying to pull the combines out of the mud and muck!

We should therefore be praying for how we should handle the rain shortage. For how we can help others cope with North Dakota weather which has always either been too hot, too cold, too wet or too dry!

If you pray for something then you have to be prepared to do something.

North Dakota -- the land of the most beautiful sunsets, fresh air and scenery to take your breath away!

Carole Rosencrans, Hettinger

