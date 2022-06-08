Letter: We should look at alcohol abuse in ND

After thinking about legalizing pot for a long time, and after researching the topic a bit, it is my opinion that weed should be legalized in North Dakota. The states around us have legalized it, and if I wanted to, I could drive to Mobridge, South Dakota, and purchase some. Of course, I would be at great risk of legal trouble should I get arrested in North Dakota. I came of age in the 1960s and know about the drug scene after being at the Haight in 1967. I indulged in crabmeat and sour dough bread but drugs of any kind were not my bag. I was afraid of them. What galls me is all the bars and booze in North Dakota. How can anyone condone the drunks that leave our bars and drive on a nightly basis, yet bash weed? If I had to choose, I would ride home with a person that smoked a joint than a drunk that stumbled out of a smoke filled bar. Maybe we should take a look at the alcohol abuse that looks us in the face on a daily basis and is condoned by most of North Dakota.