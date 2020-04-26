Letter: We should learn from others on virus

Trump thought he could stop the coronavirus by restricting flights from China and some European cities. Worldwide travelers had already spread the virus, it was as effective as placing a finger in a dike. If our CDC had on Jan. 31 taken the position of the South Koreans; that this is a serious problem, not something that will evaporate with the April weather, we would be in a very different position today. South Korea learned from their 2015 Mers experience. They instituted a hospital infection control system and they have not had a caregiver infection. When they learned of the virus in January they raced to develop test kits and had them ready when the virus arrived. South Korea has not had an economic shutdown. They do advise social distancing, face masks, no crowds and they have fines for those testing positive if they do not follow isolation procedures. South Korea had its first case Feb. 1, and by March 15 had 8,086 and April 15 had 10,635. They had 232 deaths and 7,937 recovered. South Korea has the virus under control with their test, isolate and quarantine policy. The U.S. is still unprepared. We have a task force with capable medical members, but a president who doesn’t always follow their advice. His daily briefings are filled with “ fake news”; we lead the world in testing? CDC statistics show Italy, Germany and Spain are ahead of us, although we are progressing. We should have the CDC empowered to manage pandemics. They should be obtaining and allocating resources to the states as needed. Fortunately we have mostly responsible governors who have been making decisions based on facts and medical advice. It would be a shame if all our efforts were wasted by relaxing too soon.