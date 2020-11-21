Letter: We should be united in fight against virus

The Pandemic and Politics. "We are in this together." Then why are there folks criticizing the President and the Governor for their directives to deal with the virus? The virus, as predicted, is on the increase and, as elected officials, they must exercise the responsibilities of their elected office, to impose certain mandates, bases on the expertise of the scientists and medical community. Traditionally, when the country has been at war, the citizenry united with their elected officials. "We are in this together." Sadly, the virus is used to acquire votes, rather than "working together." The new administration will hopefully share credit with its predecessor administration when the vaccine is discovered and distributed. That way, "We are all in this together."