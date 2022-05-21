Letter: We should all help the most vulnerable

Since the U.S. Supreme Court leak we have had nearly daily coverage of the abortion issue. Most articles depict the continuation of the killing of the babies. Standing up for life is not a Republican thing. Those of us who support life do it because we are commanded to not kill. We should all be helping the most vulnerable.

Kayla Schmidt and Brad Mills, (letters to the editor) can you tell us what the unborn have done in their short life in the womb to deserve death?

We are often accused of not helping the young moms. There are more pro-life centers in the country than there are killing centers. Many offer free pregnancy tests, maternity and baby clothes, mentoring, and a chance to finish high school, etc. They do not judge when a young woman enters looking for help.

The Abortion Reversal Pill (ARP) is another wonderful discovery. If a woman takes the first abortion pill and then changes her mind and doesn't want to take the second pill, she can seek help at a pro-life clinic. Dr. George Delgado and others have developed a protocol to sustain the baby. According to Life Issues Institute (May 22) they have saved about 3,000 babies with this method. And the mothers are ever so grateful! The medication has been successfully used since the 1950s to protect against miscarriage. However, the pro-life side has been slammed for using this procedure. How about asking the moms who used this method and now have a baby in their arms!

Let's look back in history, we have seen the results of the Jewish holocaust, slavery, and other evils. Now we know they are wrong. People are finally seeing and understanding abortion is wrong. Let's bring an end to this injustice.

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck

