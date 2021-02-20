Letter: We need to preserve historic rail bridge

The 1883 Burlington-Northern Santa Fe (originally Northern Pacific) rail bridge crosses the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan. It serves as visual history of the Upper Missouri River, the railroad, the cities of Bismarck and Mandan, and as a reminder of the frontier military days of North Dakota, and of the Native American tribes that lived, hunted, and traded in the area (many of whom still live in the state today, but in locations further up and down river and away from the bridge). It is a triumph of late 19th-century engineering, and it endures to this day as a functioning rail bridge. It is the only remaining historic bridge spanning the river between these two cities. Arguably, Bismarck and Mandan would not exist in their present-day prominence without the railroad and without that formative bridge from 1883. There is no substitute for it. We need to keep the rail bridge and to repurpose it as a hiking and biking trail, fostering recreation and tourism while interpreting history. Citizen interest in and support of the BNSF rail bridge spans the generations. In publications and logos, the bridge is used as a symbol of commerce and it appeals to both large and small businesses and the general public. It is a link in the existing chain of parks and trails that help tie Bismarck and Mandan together. A public partner in repurposing, managing, promoting, and fund-raising in support of the bridge would be seen as a supporter and leader in Bismarck and Mandan business, tourism, civic promotion, livability, and welcoming-ness. It could convincingly claim that it stands for remembering and preserving our history while moving with the times. It shows commitment to the city's strategic goals of being a destination, being more livable and pedestrian and bicycle-friendly, and looking forward.