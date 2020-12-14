Letter: We need to honor our democracy

In a democracy people are afforded a right that doesn't exist in any other form of government -- the right periodically to vote. (In many dictatorial systems you can vote but the vote is usually rigged. e.g., in Russia Putin always wins by 80-90% and usually against a bogus, no-name opponent.) In America for 240 years we have allowed people to vote -- that's how we decide issues, pick our president and other representatives at the federal, state and local level. That's democracy -- and if you look around the world you will be saddened as I am to note that democracy is dying. We need to honor our democracy and our constitution -- the courts don't and shouldn't decide our elections, the people who vote do.
And voting by mail for those who are physically unable to vote due to age, disability or other reasons should be preserved. Let's all work to do that.
Pat Crotty, Bismarck
