Letter: We need to honor our democracy

In a democracy people are afforded a right that doesn't exist in any other form of government -- the right periodically to vote. (In many dictatorial systems you can vote but the vote is usually rigged. e.g., in Russia Putin always wins by 80-90% and usually against a bogus, no-name opponent.) In America for 240 years we have allowed people to vote -- that's how we decide issues, pick our president and other representatives at the federal, state and local level. That's democracy -- and if you look around the world you will be saddened as I am to note that democracy is dying. We need to honor our democracy and our constitution -- the courts don't and shouldn't decide our elections, the people who vote do.