Letter: We need to demand answers

Why are we paying our president to fly to Saudi Arabia to ask them to increase production? Why don’t we demand that he allow our own people to drill for oil and use our own resources and be independent as we were under the previous administration? The president says “get used to it.” I refuse to!

Why is there no effort being made to stop the flood of illegal immigrants crossing our borders? Why don’t we demand the border wall be completed?

Why is there no effort being made to curtail inflation and rising gas prices that affect the average working class the most.

Why is it that our farmers use their old, smaller, fuel efficient, two wheel drive tractors to mow the hay, while the state and counties use new, large, four-wheel drive tractors or front wheel assist?

Please let your congressmen and ladies know how you feel!

Gary Berube, Mandan

