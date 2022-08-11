Letter: We need protection from federal government

We can no longer sit back and say well that is just the way it is and allow our government to go into private homes without cause or provocation. We the people have to put a stop to this corruption and abuse. People say “how do you dare write letters like that.” Precisely my point! This is a free country, I should not have to worry about what I say or write and I should not have to worry about the federal government threatening or harassing me in my own home! I do know if we tolerate this type of very dangerous behavior, it will only get worse. The second amendment was put in place to protect us from any abusive and corrupt government. The fourth amendment gave us the right to be secure in our homes! My mission is to wake up the people in this country who want to remain free. I will die a free man and will not live as a controlled peasant!