Letter: We need more from our elected leaders

Today was the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands who attended a rally led by two-time impeached President Trump, marched to the Capitol, and stormed it with the intent of stopping the electoral count of our duly elected president, President Biden.

The shame of our federally elected leaders started on Nov. 7, 2020, when Sens. Hoeven and Cramer and Rep. Armstrong decided it was more important to perpetuate the Big Lie (Voter Fraud) instead of recognizing our 2020 election as the safest and the most secure ever. Instead of following the Constitution, a document they all pledged ..."to uphold and to protect it against all enemies foreign and domestic," they found it more important to take a knee in fealty to ex-President Trump.

Rep. Armstrong was supposed to be on the Jan. 6 committee, but instead he decided that finding the answers, to protect our great Republic from being attacked again, was less important than cowering under the watchful gaze of Minority Leader McCarthy. But why would we expect any less of Rep. Armstrong, as he is the same Congressman who thought playing Candy Crush on his smartphone was more important than his Congressional hearings.

Our elected leaders brought shame to over 50,000 North Dakotan veterans. We took an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution, and we took that oath seriously. They bring shame to the more than 1,300 police officers that patrol and protect the streets of North Dakota towns and cities -- who saw their brothers and sisters of the Capitol Police attacked with weapons, causing countless physical and mental wounds.

We need better from our currently elected officials who refuse to uphold and protect the Constitution and therefore American Democracy.

Jamie Stewart, Bismarck

