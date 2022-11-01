Letter: We need a return to moderate politics

Oscar Wilde said, “Everything in moderation, including moderation.” Mr. Wilde understood that whether beer, sunshine, or sleep, extremism is not good for anybody. Unfortunately, party politics aren’t about moderation. Inserted into our daily lives, they tear at the fabric of family, friendship, and society. Political parties create enemies to further their ideology and imagine that “others” are un-American, left or right, communist or fascist, with little understanding or regard for the words actual meaning. Retaining power is the end that justifies the means. Does anyone remember the duty of an elected official is to govern, not wage cultural cold war against an “enemy” that is equally American?

We need a return to civilized politics. Moderate politics. The ideological extremes are on a collision course driven by the notion only they know best for America, oblivious to how they are destroying America. We need lawmakers willing to empathize and compromise with their fellow Americans, understanding that just because someone disagrees with you or shares a different worldview, they are no less entitled to live their lives as they see fit. No one wants to be told how to live, yet politicians on both sides revel in telling people how to live.

This is why I’m voting for Cara Mund for Congress. As an independent, she’s not beholden to political party agendas, but is free to govern based on the inherent values of the issue. She’s not concerned about what state or federal party leaders tell her to do. They’re interested in advancing the political power of the party and themselves, not North Dakotans. Politicians are experts at convincing you to vote against your own self-interest. Please vote for someone who’s first allegiance is to the people and not the party - Cara Mund.

Janel Meeker, Bismarck