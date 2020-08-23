Letter: We must wear masks and keep our distance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because I live in a nursing home I had not been out and about for the last few months. Then yesterday I went to the clinic. There it felt like I was in a morgue. Each mask seemed to be saying to me, “Death is just around the corner. Be Careful! Be careful!” For some reason seeing masks in a public setting was different than in a nursing home.

And how do we “be careful”? By never seeing anyone smile and with no more closeness, no handshakes or hugs. And we all hate it. “How long will this last?” we wonder.

But wear masks and keep our distance we must. Is that why some people do not wear masks -- not politics but this reminder of death?

Years ago it was sex no one wanted to talk about. Now it is death no one wants to talk about. Try it in a crowd sometime. Start talking about death and dying and see just how quiet it gets.

Tell me, these last things in life, do we need to reflect upon them in our lives: death, judgement and heaven or hell?

God allows suffering. We will never know exactly why. But we do know that a greater good can come from it. We need to trust in God with that greater good.

Let us save lives by wearing our masks faithfully no matter what. We will never regret it.