Letter: We must remember lessons from history

There was a time in history that a man ran for office during an economic downturn in his country and the world. The man stirred his supporters with the demand for a return of the “Fatherland” to a position of world strength and dominance. He vilified certain groups of people in his country and the world and insured his followers that they would never be safe or prosperous if those groups were allowed to take over. He declared that they were a superior race that would one day rule the world. He did all this in loud and boisterous rallies that repeated what the man said over and over again in front of many prominent flags.

After that man took office, he decided that his country should rule the world and invaded surrounding countries. He rounded up the people that he said were destroying his country and either killed them or used them for slave labor in holding areas where they had no rights.

Much to the man's chagrin, the world did not agree that man's country should be allowed to take over. The other races and ethnicities determined that they weren't inferior and refused to submit. In the war that followed, the man's country, and some of the world, was reduced to smoldering ruins. During the last days of the man, just like others much like him before and after; he was reduced to hiding in a hole in the ground until his life ended.