Letter: We must protect most vulnerable

Recently someone asked me why would you test for COVID someone who was dying of cancer in a nursing home. They stated it was all a hoax and a way to get more money from the government.

First we test every week because the residents are the most vulnerable members of society and we have an obligation to protect the other residents and the staff from contracting a potentially fatal disease. Then we have an obligation to protect the staff members and their families If someone is positive for COVID they have to isolate from others and the staff has to wear protective gear to take care of positive residents. And they must be protected from taking it home to their family members.

Then we look at the symptoms and treatment for COVID. We treat cancer with different medications than with COVID. We especially have to monitor their oxygen levels so they can breathe. Even those who are dying deserve to have their pain and breathing managed so that they can be as comfortable as possible. And the other residents deserve to be kept as safe as possible and so does the staff, and their families deserve whatever we can do to keep them safe while they do their job.