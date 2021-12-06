Letter: We have tools to do better to fight COVID

People seem to be acting as though the pandemic is under control. The facts are that the U.S. and worldwide are after nearly two years seeing active cases at or near their all-time records. Active cases in the U.S. reached a high of 8.9 million on Jan. 27,2021; they declined to 4.7 million by July 4, 2021; then the Delta variant arrived and reached a peak of 9.9 million Oct 1, 2021. On Dec. 1 the U.S. had 120,000 new cases and 9.4 million active cases (Worldometer). It is true that only about 2% of infections will die, but as long as we have about 40% unvaccinated there is a large pool providing a fertile field for the new variants. The statistics that about 90% of hospitalizations are the unvaccinated should be convincing. It shouldn’t require a mandate to recognize its usefulness in ending the pandemic. This is a sad record for the richest nation and its renowned medical facilities. We have the tools to do better. Unfortunately the old adage seems to apply to vaccinations; “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.” It is time to do what is right for yourself and your neighbor.