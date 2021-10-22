Letter: We have evolved to a 'just me' society

When you have freedom and want a change. What must be missing with people who feel this way about our country?

I am not for sure about this but it seems to me that we have become a population that has only seen one side of life and for some reason cannot comprehend the other side. To ask for something less than freedom you would have to be oblivious to reality.

It is my belief that these people want to be absolutely free from responsibility and expect politicians to run their entire life and only draw the line when it affects your own pleasure.

I read in the news that there was a woman raped on a commuter train, in the USA, while others stood by and watched. I was not aware that as a civilization we have become so uncivilized so as to act like total and complete cowards. That we can stand by while one person can brutalize another in public and no one possessed the compassion to lift a finger to help.

The people that I come from would not hesitate to risk life and limb to help stop the evil that presents its self in such a way.

This is a prime example just how we have evolved into a “JUST ME” society while screaming our self-righteous illusion that we are good people. Society in a very big way has tolerated the act of burning out our neighbors because we think we are not heard. Is it possible you were heard and you sounded so ridiculous that others chose to ignore you? By your shear volume you have gotten the attention of your politicians and are now being appeased for your vote solving none of your problems.

Jim Braun, Belfield

