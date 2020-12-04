Letter: We don't have the right to harm others

There needs to be an awakening in this country. The no mask “right” is an attempt to say that, “I have the right to do as I please.” Everyone has the right to be wrong. You should recognize that the Constitution, God and decency have the right to hold you responsible for that decision. As you sow, so shall you reap. If that confuses you, you really need to do some serious studying. The Constitution, God and decency do not say that you have the right to harm others. When you do harm life by exhibiting behaviors that you know can be harmful, you agree to your own harm.

I suppose that there might be an argument that the virus is all just a hoax made up by the Democrats to harm Trump. Oddly, the President made mention of how virulent the virus was before any of the Democrats even knew much about it. Was that the President trying to undermine himself?

One argument will be that people are losing their livelihoods due to these virus precautions. Which is more important; lives or livelihoods? People can usually find other work. What are the corpses supposed to do? What do their loved ones do? Livelihoods can't even exist without lives.