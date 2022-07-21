 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We deserve better from political leaders

All too often we, the voters, face the November election with the unenviable task of deciding which mediocre, status quo-maintaining, empty suit of a candidate we will vote for. The “lesser of two evils” is what it is called.

For instance, this coming November, we can choose between Kelly Armstrong, a devout anti-choice apologist, or Mark Haugen, a devout anti-choice apologist. I was really hoping for a candidate that believed in the 1st, 4th, 5th, 9th, and 14th Amendments (as well as all the rest of them).

Or (remember?) the last presidential election: an old, tired, unaccomplished con man, or an even older, even more tired, liar and fence sitter. Ick.

Like Joseph de Maistre (or was it de Tocqueville or Lincoln?) said: “In a democracy people get the leaders they deserve.” Or something like that, here it is in French: Toute nation a le gouvernement qu'elle mérite.

I had hoped we deserved better than this.

Patrick Engelhart, Bismarck

