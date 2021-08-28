Letter: We decide how pandemic ends

When I grew up in Minot, Polio epidemics raged and people were terrified, especially for their children. Then years later, we got the Salk and Sabin Polio vaccines. Everyone was thrilled. I mean everyone. Before entering graduate public health at the University of Minnesota, I volunteered in vaccination clinics held throughout Minneapolis. We had no social media spouting conspiracy theories and misinformation, no people saying they’d rather die than get the vaccine, no selfish spread-necks, no governors banning schools from measures to protect children while loading iron lungs into ICUs. (Have you ever seen anyone in an iron lung? I did, a young Navy pilot.) Now we have ventilators.
Community Polio clinics were jammed with families desperate to get safe from this disease. Now we’ve almost wiped Polio from the face of the earth like we did Smallpox. So close. For this we owe thanks to International Rotary, the Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, immensely brave community workers who risk their lives to reach the “hard-to-reach” in warring countries, and a myriad of cooperating governments, NGOs, and leaders from all corners of the globe. Only Nigeria, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are left with cases.
Today we face Covid-19 and its lethal variants. This story is so very different. We decide how it will end.
Carol Russell, Bismarck