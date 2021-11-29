Letter: We can't take away someone's free will

If you have a desire to help people, wait for them to ask for help.

The reasoning is simple; there are people who have reasons for acting that you wouldn't understand. The people who are refusing to get what could be a life-saving vaccination may be worried that the vaccination will be worse than the disease. When they get the disease; they will know the answer. There may be some people who believe that getting vaccinated would be giving in to the Democrats. When they or someone they love dies or gets ill from the disease; they'll have the chance to weigh the loss of life, or whatever else is lost, against what was gained from creating enemies that simply do not exist.

Quit mandating what you never will be given the right to mandate. People have the right to get sick and die. That is the essence of free-will and free-will is God's gift (His image) to mankind. God has never revoked that gift and you will, certainly, never be given privileges God doesn't have.

I know that it is hard to sit by and let bad things happen. The problem with trying to cure what is accepted by some as a privilege is that you won't cure anything and you could corner yourself into becoming ignorant. To attempt to take away free-will is to make as little sense, or less, as not taking a vaccine. The good people they might kill will be in heaven and heaven is better than here. The bad won't. The fact is that some people will never learn from anything but consequences and the worse the consequences, the better they will learn. God has as many difficult lifetimes as necessary to give them in order for a lesson to be accepted.

Eric Thompson, Bismarck

