Letter: We can love and disagree at the same time

In my 83 plus years I have never encountered so much self hatred in our society as now. Political Polarization and Tribalism are two terms used to describe this. Martin Luther the 15th century reformer said that humans are turned in upon themselves. Karl Menninger, an American psychiatrist, wrote a book titled "Man Against Himself." Walt Kelly, creator of the cartoon, Pogo, coined the phrase, "we have met the enemy, and he is us!" The Apostle Paul writes in his letter to the Romans, "Don't you know that what you condemn in others you condemn in yourself since you, the judge, are guilty of the very same thing!"

Jesus tells us that we are to love our enemies. Ultimately because we are our own worst enemies it means we are to love ourselves. When we engage in hatred toward others we are expressing outwardly our own hatred of ourselves. Mark Twain, arguably, wrote, "hatred corrodes the vessel that contains it." Forgiveness in love is as Scripture says "the balm of Gilead that heals the sin sick soul." Forgiveness and love are not of human creation but are gifts of the divine.

Certainly we can disagree on many issues. That is the gift of democracy. We can love and disagree at the same time. That is the best of all worlds. Therein is integrity and wholeness of being. Therein is love of our enemy, which is love of ourselves.

Dick Smith, Bismarck

