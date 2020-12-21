Letter: We are the solution

The mess is nearly over, regarding the present presidential election. Is this a good thing? It's doubtful. Actually, the next mess will likely be a continuation of, and expansion of the present lies and hypocrisies.

Why is it that the mess is here at all? Lots of reasons, but with one great and primary reason. This being that, over the last 100-plus years, blind, unlistening elected officials have fallen under the sway and control of moneyed and criminal (think illegal drugs) forces, and the like.

Whose fault is it? It's simple. Yours, ours, theirs. Including, sadly, the different news medias, that pass on the goings on to us. Instead, of letting us in on the truth and reality of said goings on. The best solution? Simple. You, me, us. And "them."

The First Amendment to the constitution gives us citizens the right to rule. It says "free speech." But it does mean in a "ruling manner." And, it is imperative, if the messes are to begin to be cleaned up, that the citizens begin to take back said freedom to rule.